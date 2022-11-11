C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an underweight rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.11.
C4 Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CCCC opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.24 and its 200 day moving average is $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $430.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.97. C4 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.84 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.
C4 Therapeutics Company Profile
C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.
