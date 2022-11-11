C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an underweight rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCCC opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.24 and its 200 day moving average is $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $430.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.97. C4 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.84 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCCC. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 49.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 17.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

