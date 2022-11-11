Canada Rare Earth (CVE:LL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Canada Rare Earth Corp. (CVE:LL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 29860 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Canada Rare Earth Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.93.

About Canada Rare Earth

Canada Rare Earth Corp., a development stage company, focuses on developing an integrated business within the rare earth industry in Asia. The company offers high-purity rare earth oxides, rare earth fluorides, larger particle/nano rare earth oxides, and other products. Its products are used in various industries, such as high-end electronics, lighting solutions, ceramics and glass, catalytic and cracking, magnets, and atomic energy.

