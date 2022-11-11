Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) PT Raised to $82.00

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CAH. Barclays raised their price objective on Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.08.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

CAH stock opened at $77.93 on Monday. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $81.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.50. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.80.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 252.82% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 32.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,545,063.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,718.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cardinal Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 10.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,220,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,203,000 after buying an additional 116,600 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 16.0% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth about $219,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.