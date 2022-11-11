CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Price Target Cut to $26.00

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CareDx from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of CareDx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CareDx presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.20.
CareDx Trading Down 11.7 %
CareDx stock opened at $13.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $701.33 million, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.03. CareDx has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.88.
Institutional Trading of CareDx
CareDx Company Profile
CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CareDx (CDNA)
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.