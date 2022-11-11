CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Price Target Cut to $26.00

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CareDx from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of CareDx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CareDx presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.20.

Get CareDx alerts:

CareDx Trading Down 11.7 %

CareDx stock opened at $13.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $701.33 million, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.03. CareDx has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.88.

Institutional Trading of CareDx

CareDx Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in CareDx by 272.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CareDx by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of CareDx by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.