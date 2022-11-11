Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $6,025,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 106,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,771,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casey’s General Stores

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $220.45 per share, with a total value of $100,084.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,084.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CASY. Wolfe Research began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Stephens increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $276.00 to $269.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.88.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $239.13 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.82 and a fifty-two week high of $239.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.81.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.23). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.22%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

