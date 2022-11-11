Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Catalent during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 408.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Catalent during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Catalent by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Catalent news, insider Michael A. Riley sold 1,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $152,705.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,912.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $161,349.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,247.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael A. Riley sold 1,482 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $152,705.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,912.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,356. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CTLT shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Catalent from $105.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Catalent to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Catalent from $120.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.80.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $44.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.06. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $136.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

