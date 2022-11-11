CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Holdings Trimmed by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,153,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,864,637,000 after buying an additional 831,038 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,885,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,681,000 after buying an additional 140,630 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,131,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,161,000 after buying an additional 16,484 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,545,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,561,000 after buying an additional 150,278 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,545,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,560,000 after buying an additional 143,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.83.

CBRE Group Price Performance

CBRE Group Company Profile

Shares of CBRE opened at $77.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.31 and a twelve month high of $111.00.

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.