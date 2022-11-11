CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management boosted its position in shares of CDW by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 2,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of CDW by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CDW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CDW in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $185.50 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $147.91 and a 1-year high of $208.71. The company has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.28%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

