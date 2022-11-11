CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,633 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,252,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,900 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,378,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,451,708,000 after buying an additional 1,497,295 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,019,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,409 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,065,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $890,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,443 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,558,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $722,328,000 after buying an additional 274,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman acquired 8,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $227,181.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,754.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $29.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.32 and a 200-day moving average of $30.19. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $33.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.88%.

CNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.92.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

