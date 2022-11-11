Centerra Gold Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) – Raymond James dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Centerra Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$213.99 million during the quarter.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CG. Cormark lowered their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Centerra Gold to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$9.28.

Shares of CG stock opened at C$7.04 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$5.18 and a 12 month high of C$13.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.87. The company has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 4.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.49%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

