ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) PT Lowered to $18.00 at B. Riley

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

CHPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.63.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

Shares of CHPT stock opened at $12.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.05. ChargePoint has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $28.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at ChargePoint

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 61.79% and a negative net margin of 92.93%. The company had revenue of $108.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 93.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ChargePoint will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ChargePoint news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $48,998.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 437,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,889,173.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $48,998.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 437,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,889,173.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 31,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $519,759.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,082.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,130 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,753 over the last 90 days. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChargePoint

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the second quarter worth $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the third quarter worth $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the second quarter worth $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in ChargePoint by 75.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

