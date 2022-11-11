Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Stock Position Decreased by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 140.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GTLS opened at $141.99 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.29 and a 1-year high of $242.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 77.59 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.45 and its 200-day moving average is $187.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

GTLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $209.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.92.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

