Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Stock Position Decreased by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 140.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.
Chart Industries Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:GTLS opened at $141.99 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.29 and a 1-year high of $242.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 77.59 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.45 and its 200-day moving average is $187.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Chart Industries
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chart Industries (GTLS)
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.