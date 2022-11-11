Cigna (NYSE:CI) PT Raised to $385.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Cowen from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $271.00 target price (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Cigna from $276.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $323.17.

Cigna Stock Down 0.5 %

Cigna stock opened at $323.34 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $297.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $98.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.72. Cigna has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $331.05.

Cigna Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

In other Cigna news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,098. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cigna

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,751 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Cigna by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 10,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 316,509 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $87,822,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Cigna by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

