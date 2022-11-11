Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Downgraded to “Neutral” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson cut shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. DA Davidson currently has $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $31.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Clarus from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet lowered Clarus from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Clarus from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Clarus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on Clarus from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clarus currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $334.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.97. Clarus has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $29.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

In related news, COO Aaron Kuehne acquired 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $49,963.32. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,978.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Aaron Kuehne acquired 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $49,963.32. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,978.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Henning sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $714,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,069,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLAR. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Clarus by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 137,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 27,103 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Clarus by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Clarus by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Clarus by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 99,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 17,077 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Clarus by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 533,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,139,000 after acquiring an additional 70,287 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

