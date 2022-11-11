Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Lake Street Capital

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Lake Street Capital from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Clarus from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Clarus from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. DA Davidson downgraded Clarus from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Clarus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Clarus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clarus currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Clarus Stock Performance

Shares of Clarus stock opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.55 million, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.97. Clarus has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $29.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.29.

Clarus Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

In other Clarus news, COO Aaron Kuehne acquired 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $49,963.32. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,978.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Aaron Kuehne purchased 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $49,963.32. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 95,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,978.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clarus

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 784.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Clarus during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Clarus by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Clarus by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Clarus by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clarus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

Featured Articles

