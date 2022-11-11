CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $50,023.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,593.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Trading Up 5.3 %

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

NYSE:CMS opened at $59.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.33. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.41 and a fifty-two week high of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 41.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

About CMS Energy

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.