Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Daiwa Capital Markets

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) was downgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $52.00 price objective on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $82.00. Daiwa Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 2.12% from the company’s current price.

COIN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $220.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.83.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 10.7 %

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $50.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.52. Coinbase Global has a 12-month low of $40.83 and a 12-month high of $355.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 2.50.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($1.91). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $808.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.32 million. Research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post -11.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 6,495 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $353,977.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,447,057. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $156,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,024. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 6,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $353,977.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,447,057. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 70,516 shares of company stock worth $4,830,812 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth $326,251,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,606,262 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $312,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,828 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,025,188 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,143,942,000 after purchasing an additional 260,538 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 304.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,253,200 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $199,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Operations LP boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Operations LP now owns 3,705,596 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $174,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

