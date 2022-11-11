Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Acquired by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,380 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter worth $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 420.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 43.9% during the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 5.2 %

NYSE:FIX opened at $123.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.24. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.14 and a 1-year high of $124.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.07.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 8.86%.

In related news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 4,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $528,385.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,929.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 4,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $528,385.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,929.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 21,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $2,316,982.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 175,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,669,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,080 shares of company stock valued at $4,348,521. Company insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Comfort Systems USA to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

