Compass Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 157 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Compass Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.7% of Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.6% during the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,321,000 after buying an additional 99,636 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 474,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,671,000 after buying an additional 77,353 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.3% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 33,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,576,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $2,455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $124.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $135.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $396.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.94. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $169.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

