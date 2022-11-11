Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 60.1% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAG opened at $35.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $36.97. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.19.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 110.92%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

In other news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $221,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $757,737.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

