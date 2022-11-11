Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after purchasing an additional 106,641 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,227,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,584,111,000 after purchasing an additional 261,227 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 8.2% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,978,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $594,015,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,369,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,543,000 after purchasing an additional 17,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1,612,383.6% in the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 886,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,229,000 after buying an additional 886,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 4.8 %

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $265.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.46. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $354.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $237.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $274.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Argus increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,402.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,801.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

