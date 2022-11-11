Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) by 245.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,011 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENLC. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the second quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 85.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENLC opened at $12.18 on Friday. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 86.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EnLink Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

