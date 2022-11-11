Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $46.17 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,688 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $46,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,975,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,049,000 after purchasing an additional 82,429 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 418,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,259,000 after purchasing an additional 70,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.2 %

JNJ opened at $174.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $456.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.57. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $2,573,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $13,764,485.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $2,573,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $13,764,485.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $2,845,822.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,366,753.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,795 shares of company stock worth $20,230,174 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.25.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

