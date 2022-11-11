Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 39,196 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 39,196 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 181,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 454,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,998,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $68,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,321.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $35.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.61 and a 200 day moving average of $33.69. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $46.27. The firm has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 322.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Argus cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Melius began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.56.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.