Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $498,000 Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 1st quarter worth about $678,000. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,606,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,733,000 after purchasing an additional 319,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Henry R. Keizer bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.25 per share, with a total value of $27,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,155.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Sealed Air news, COO Emile Z. Chammas purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $54,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 208,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,257,346.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Henry R. Keizer purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.25 per share, with a total value of $27,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,155.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 3,700 shares of company stock valued at $176,579 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Sealed Air Stock Performance
SEE stock opened at $49.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $41.24 and a 12-month high of $70.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.44.
Sealed Air Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.57%.
Sealed Air Company Profile
Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sealed Air (SEE)
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.