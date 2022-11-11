Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $498,000 Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 1st quarter worth about $678,000. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,606,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,733,000 after purchasing an additional 319,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Henry R. Keizer bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.25 per share, with a total value of $27,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,155.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Sealed Air news, COO Emile Z. Chammas purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $54,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 208,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,257,346.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Henry R. Keizer purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.25 per share, with a total value of $27,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,155.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 3,700 shares of company stock valued at $176,579 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sealed Air Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SEE shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sealed Air from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sealed Air from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.45.

SEE stock opened at $49.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $41.24 and a 12-month high of $70.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.44.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.57%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

