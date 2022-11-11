Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $599,000 Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Edison International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,121,569,000 after purchasing an additional 731,841 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Edison International by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,888,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,973,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,762 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Edison International by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,792,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,317,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272,409 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Edison International by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,989 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Edison International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,962,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,785,000 after purchasing an additional 119,999 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $60.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Edison International has a 52-week low of $54.45 and a 52-week high of $73.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.15%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EIX. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Edison International to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Edison International from $62.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.58.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

