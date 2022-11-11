ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Given New $167.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $149.00 to $167.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

COP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $131.10.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $129.46 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $66.06 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.91. The company has a market capitalization of $161.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.32.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 13.26%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 146.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

