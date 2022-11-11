Cormark Weighs in on Altius Renewable Royalties Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:ARR)

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Altius Renewable Royalties in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.04).

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$11.00 to C$13.75 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$15.50 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 195.71 and a current ratio of 195.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$261.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.76. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 1 year low of C$6.70 and a 1 year high of C$14.73.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 695 MW of wind, hydro-electric, and solar energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, and Vermont, as well as royalty interests in a portfolio of 2,845 MW of development stage wind energy projects located in Texas, Indiana, and Illinois.

