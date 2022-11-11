Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Stock Position Decreased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Coterra Energy stock opened at $27.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.23. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $18.39 and a one year high of $36.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.55.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.12%.

CTRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research raised Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

See Also

