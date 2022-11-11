Craig Hallum Lowers LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Price Target to $25.00

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.03% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RAMP. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $65.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.
Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $20.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.30. LiveRamp has a one year low of $15.37 and a one year high of $56.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.09.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 62,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 1,154.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 180,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 166,106 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,888,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 55,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 19,908 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 14,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform.
