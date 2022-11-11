Craig Hallum Lowers Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target to $80.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Lumentum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lumentum from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lumentum from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Lumentum from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $56.55 on Wednesday. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $55.18 and a twelve month high of $108.90. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $836,326.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,946 shares in the company, valued at $13,286,473.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $836,326.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,946 shares in the company, valued at $13,286,473.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $811,979.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,884,509.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,620 shares of company stock worth $1,909,492 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LITE. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 187.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

