Credit Suisse Group Lowers Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Price Target to $24.00

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Squarespace from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Squarespace to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Squarespace from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Squarespace from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.08.

SQSP stock opened at $21.87 on Wednesday. Squarespace has a 12 month low of $14.43 and a 12 month high of $48.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.61 and its 200 day moving average is $21.26.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 40,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $915,326.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 411,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,281,047.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 63,029 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $1,385,377.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 452,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,943,048.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 40,609 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $915,326.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 411,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,281,047.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQSP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Squarespace by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,888 shares during the period. AlpInvest Partners B.V. grew its stake in Squarespace by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 140,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 37,394 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Squarespace by 682.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 65,917 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Squarespace by 1,890.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Squarespace in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. 41.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

