CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 719,037 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,877 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.05% of CVS Health worth $66,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 128.3% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 60.1% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 28.6% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 83.7% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.86.

NYSE CVS opened at $99.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The company has a market capitalization of $131.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

