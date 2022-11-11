DA Davidson Initiates Coverage on Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ)

Equities researchers at DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $7.25 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MQ. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Marqeta from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marqeta to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Marqeta from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Marqeta from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.61.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Marqeta Stock Performance

Shares of Marqeta stock opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day moving average is $8.51. Marqeta has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $30.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marqeta

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Marqeta will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Marqeta by 349.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,142,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,050,000 after purchasing an additional 28,882,196 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Marqeta by 87.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,582,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280,853 shares during the last quarter. Visa Inc. bought a new position in Marqeta during the first quarter valued at $137,389,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Marqeta by 2.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,774,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,164,000 after purchasing an additional 186,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Marqeta by 785.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,385,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,004,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438,632 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marqeta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.