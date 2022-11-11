Daniel L. Olivier Buys 10,000 Shares of Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) Stock

Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) CFO Daniel L. Olivier bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.94 per share, with a total value of $29,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,626.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Yellow Stock Up 21.2 %

Shares of Yellow stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.62. Yellow Co. has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $15.24.

Institutional Trading of Yellow

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Yellow by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 228,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 73,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Yellow during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,315,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Yellow during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Yellow by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 66,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 15,881 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Yellow during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 44.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Yellow

Several research firms recently commented on YELL. TheStreet raised shares of Yellow from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Yellow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Yellow from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provides customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as ships apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.

