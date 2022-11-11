Daniel L. Olivier Buys 10,000 Shares of Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) Stock

Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELLGet Rating) CFO Daniel L. Olivier bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.94 per share, with a total value of $29,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,626.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Yellow Stock Up 21.2 %

Shares of Yellow stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.62. Yellow Co. has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $15.24.

Institutional Trading of Yellow

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Yellow by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 228,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 73,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Yellow during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,315,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Yellow during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Yellow by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 66,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 15,881 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Yellow during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 44.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on YELL. TheStreet raised shares of Yellow from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Yellow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Yellow from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

About Yellow

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provides customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as ships apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.

