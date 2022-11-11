Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 35.0% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 34,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 244,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 118.5% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 8,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 78,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $35.49 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $46.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 322.64 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $68,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,321.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DAL. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Argus lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.56.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

