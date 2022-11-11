Desert Gold Ventures (CVE:DAU) Trading Up 27.3%

Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (CVE:DAU – Get Rating)’s share price was up 27.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 576,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 587% from the average daily volume of 83,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Desert Gold Ventures Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$12.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.81, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.09.

Desert Gold Ventures (CVE:DAU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Desert Gold Ventures Company Profile

Desert Gold Ventures Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mali and Rwanda. The company primarily explores for gold ores. Its flagship project is the Senegal Mali Shear Zone project that consists of a total of ten contiguous tenements covering an area of 410 square kilometers located in Western Mali.

