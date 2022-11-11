Desjardins Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG)

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of iA Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the company will earn $8.80 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.77. The consensus estimate for iA Financial’s current full-year earnings is $9.10 per share.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$89.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$80.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.
iA Financial Stock Up 1.1 %
iA Financial Company Profile
iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.
