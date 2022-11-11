Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.71.

Planet Labs PBC Price Performance

Shares of Planet Labs PBC stock opened at $5.38 on Monday. Planet Labs PBC has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.31. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC ( NYSE:PL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 108.88% and a negative return on equity of 35.05%. The firm had revenue of $48.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.02 million. Analysts expect that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 128,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 23,164 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 12,680 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. 25.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

