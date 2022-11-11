Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.53.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DVN. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Devon Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays set a $89.00 price target on Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $68.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.07 and its 200-day moving average is $65.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.45. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $35.55 and a 52 week high of $79.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.13%.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

