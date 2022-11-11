DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,541 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.21% of DHI Group worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHX. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in DHI Group by 333.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in DHI Group by 378,700.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 7,574 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in DHI Group in the second quarter worth $61,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in DHI Group in the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in DHI Group by 32.7% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,757 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI Group Stock Up 10.6 %

Shares of DHI Group stock opened at $5.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.60. The company has a market cap of $274.26 million, a P/E ratio of 143.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. DHI Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $7.57.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DHX. StockNews.com lowered DHI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. B. Riley increased their price target on DHI Group from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on DHI Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

