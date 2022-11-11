Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) EVP Tony Rodriguez Sells 3,000 Shares

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) EVP Tony Rodriguez sold 3,000 shares of Digimarc stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $60,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,773.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Digimarc Price Performance
DMRC stock opened at $22.26 on Friday. Digimarc Co. has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $52.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.00 million, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.35.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Digimarc by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 135,267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Digimarc by 5,000.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Digimarc by 6.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 274,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 16,721 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digimarc by 16.6% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 88,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 12,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Digimarc by 5.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,220 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Digimarc
Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc watermarks, a data carrier that provides a digital identity to media objects; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media.
Featured Stories
