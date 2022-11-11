Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) EVP Tony Rodriguez Sells 3,000 Shares

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) EVP Tony Rodriguez sold 3,000 shares of Digimarc stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $60,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,773.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Digimarc Price Performance

DMRC stock opened at $22.26 on Friday. Digimarc Co. has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $52.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.00 million, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Digimarc alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Digimarc by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 135,267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Digimarc by 5,000.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Digimarc by 6.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 274,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 16,721 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digimarc by 16.6% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 88,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 12,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Digimarc by 5.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,220 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Digimarc

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Digimarc to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

(Get Rating)

Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc watermarks, a data carrier that provides a digital identity to media objects; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.