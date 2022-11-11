Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Diversey from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Diversey from $9.00 to $7.70 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Diversey to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Diversey from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Diversey from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diversey currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.97.

Diversey Stock Up 9.2 %

NASDAQ:DSEY opened at $5.79 on Monday. Diversey has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average of $6.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Diversey by 61.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,850,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380,133 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Diversey during the second quarter valued at about $145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Diversey by 15.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,940,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,972,000 after acquiring an additional 777,387 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Diversey during the second quarter valued at about $4,209,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in Diversey by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,771,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,293,000 after buying an additional 104,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

