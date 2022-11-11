Donald Meij Buys 5,253 Shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (ASX:DMP) Stock

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (ASX:DMP – Get Rating) insider Donald Meij purchased 5,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$57.46 ($37.31) per share, with a total value of A$301,837.38 ($195,998.30).
Donald Meij also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 4th, Donald Meij purchased 3,720 shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$54.87 ($35.63) per share, with a total value of A$204,116.40 ($132,543.12).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.95, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.64.
Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, and Taiwan. It operates a network of 3,396 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.
