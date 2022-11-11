DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target Cut to $69.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $84.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $185.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on DoorDash from $82.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $109.30.

DoorDash Stock Up 11.7 %

NYSE:DASH opened at $59.46 on Monday. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $41.37 and a fifty-two week high of $257.25. The stock has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of -24.57 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 15,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $1,002,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,498,894.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 15,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $1,002,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,498,894.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $66,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,028 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,711.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,317 shares of company stock valued at $10,662,673 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. CWM LLC grew its position in DoorDash by 608.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at $515,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at $319,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter worth $462,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in DoorDash by 13.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

