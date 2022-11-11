Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 411.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DOV shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dover from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Dover from $156.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dover from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dover Price Performance

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $277,974.54. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $137.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $114.49 and a twelve month high of $184.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.02. The stock has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Recommended Stories

