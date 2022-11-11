DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Cut to $20.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DraftKings from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Roth Capital upgraded DraftKings from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on DraftKings from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.38.

DKNG opened at $13.64 on Monday. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $41.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.77.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the third quarter valued at about $2,422,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the third quarter valued at about $264,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 12.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 719,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,896,000 after purchasing an additional 82,052 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter valued at about $497,000. Finally, First Washington CORP acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter valued at about $2,452,000. 29.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

