DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of DRI Healthcare Trust in a report released on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now anticipates that the company will earn $0.90 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.92. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for DRI Healthcare Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. This is an increase from DRI Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

DHT is an independent crude oil tanker company. Its fleet trades internationally and consists of crude oil tankers in the VLCC segment. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore and Oslo, Norway. You shall recognize it by its business approach with an experienced organization with focus on first rate operations and customer service, quality ships built at quality shipyards, prudent capital structure with robust cash break even levels to accommodate staying power through the business cycles, a combination of market exposure and fixed income contracts for its fleet and a transparent corporate structure maintaining a high level of integrity and good governance.

