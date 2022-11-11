Echelon Wealth Partners Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Capreit (TSE:CAR)

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Echelon Wealth Partners cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capreit in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst D. Chrystal now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.32. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Capreit’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capreit in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Capreit Price Performance

Capreit has a 12 month low of C$20.71 and a 12 month high of C$50.88.

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($2.01). The business had revenue of C$251.69 million during the quarter.

Capreit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th.

