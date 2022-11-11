Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from William Blair

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELAN opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $33.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.08, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Insider Activity

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $436,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $436,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajeev A. Modi acquired 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $99,830.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,157 shares in the company, valued at $613,239.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 56,700 shares of company stock worth $839,630 in the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Elanco Animal Health

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 147.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 97.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

